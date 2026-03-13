Nigerian Military Kills 20 Insurgents, As Troops Foil B’Haram Attack In Yobe

AIDUGURI At least 20 members of the Boko Haram insurgents were killed, when troops of the Nigerian military foiled at tack on Goniri Town of Gujba Local Government Areas of Yobe State.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Lt Col. Uba Said: “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), deployed in Goniri, under Sector 2 of OPHK , have successfully foiled coordinated attacks launched by ISWAP terrorists on their location in Goniri, Yobe State, killing over 20 terrorists.”

The statement said, “The attacks o c c u r r e d from the night of Monday, 9 March, through the early hours of Tuesday, 10 March, when the troops came under heavy assault from multiple directions.

“The terrorists were initially detected through surveillance assets advancing simultaneously from Goniri Village and the Ngamdu junction axis in an apparent attempt to encircle the military location.

Impressively, the vigilant and gallant troops responded swiftly with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvre, effectively coordinating their defensive actions,” the statement said.

The statement further said, “Reinforcements were promptly mobilised while the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai provided timely and decisive close air sup- port, further degrading the terrorists’ combat capability.

“During the intense firefight, the terrorists were overwhelmed and forced to retreat in disarray, suffering heavy casualties. Over 20 terrorists were neutralised, including a senior terrorist commander identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula.

“Following the failed attack, troops recovered several terrorist bodies along with weapons and equipment abandoned during the retreat. Recovered items include multiple machine guns, AK-47 rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), bombs, and assorted ammunition of various calibres,” the statement added.

Lt Col Sani said “Further exploitation and clearance operations by troops in the general area of Gwaigomari within the Timbuktu Triangle led to the discovery of additional terrorist bodies during follow-up patrols conducted up to the early hours of Wednesday, 11 March.

Troops who sustained injuries during the encounter were immediately evacuated for medical attention and are currently in stable condition. The location remains firmly under the control of Operation Hadin Kai troops.

Ground forces, supported by the Air Component, are currently conducting aggressive follow-up operations in the surrounding areas.

Additional search and clearance operations are ongoing in nearby communities where some wounded terrorists are suspected to have fled,” statement added.