Nigerian Military Fully Involved In US Airstrike – FG

The Federal Government on Friday said the nation’s armed forces are fully involved in the US airstrike at two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves located within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State, on December 25.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Friday, explained that the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, supervised the airstrike.

According to him, intelligence confirmed that these locations were being used as assembly and staging grounds by foreign ISIS elements infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel region, in collaboration with local affiliates, to plan and execute large-scale terrorist attacks within Nigerian territory.

“The strikes were launched from maritime platforms domiciled in the Gulf of Guinea, after extensive intelligence gathering, operational planning, and reconnaissance.

“A total of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms, successfully neutralising the targeted ISIS elements attempting to penetrate Nigeria from the Sahel corridor,” Alhaji Idris disclosed.

He added that during the course of the operation, debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near the premises of a hotel.

“No civilian casualties were recorded in either location, and relevant authorities promptly secured the affected areas,” he said.

Alhaji Idris reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve “to confront, degrade, and eliminate terrorist threats, particularly those posed by transnational extremist networks seeking to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and security.

“Nigeria remains fully aligned with its strategic partners and friends of Nigeria in executing coordinated actions aimed at ensuring lasting peace, border security, and regional stability.”

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is firmly in control of the national security architecture and is fully committed to the protection of lives and property.

“Citizens are urged to remain calm and vigilant as decisive actions continue against all terrorist groups threatening the nation,” Alhaji Idris promised.