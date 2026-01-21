Nigerian Military Can’t Afford To Fail, Nigerians Expect So Much From Us –GOC 81 Division

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Adebayo Babalola has charged the military to brace up to the challenges facing them, as Nigerians expect much from them and they cannot afford to fail the people.

The GOC made statement dur- ing the handing/taking over cer- emony held yesterday at the con- ference room of 81 division NA, Victoria Island Lagos.

He said that, there is no excuse for the military to fail Nigerians, “we are the backbone of Nigeria and all Nigerians expect so much from us. “So every day, we must continue to redouble our effort to make Nige- ria safe and to enable democratic process and economic development of this country to thrive.”