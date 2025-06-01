Nigerian Men See Us As Less Than Human – Kate Henshaw

The actress pointed to religious interpretations and cultural norms as contributing factors to the way women are treated in Nigeria, arguing that the original intention of equality has been distorted by patriarchal ideologies that portray women as lesser beings.

He said; ‘’God created man and woman, He created the man first, no doubt, but he brought the woman from the side, not from the to head over the man or from under to be beneath him but beside, to reign beside him, to be fruitful, multiple and bring up children and grow together.

“But Nigerian men see women as less than human, that is why when you leave these shores and go somewhere else, they show you people pepper.

“You see us as this wood…even our laws, the violence against persons prohibition laws favour the man…A man is reasonably allowed to chastise his wife. Why?

“A man who marries a foreigner can get a passport for her, but a woman who marries a foreigner would go through hoops before she can give the same passport to her husband, who is a foreigner in this same Nigeria. So what are we talking about?‘’

