Nigerian Men Not Romantic – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage has shared her opinion on Nigerian men.

Speaking in a recent conversation with GRam Daily’s ‘Thoughts in a Culli,’ she said Nigerian men are “swaggalicious but not romantic.”

She stated that Nigerian men could also be generous, but she is looking for more.

She said: “Nigerian men do have swag but they are not really romantic when it comes down to it.

“They know how to swag and splash cash but I’m not looking for that,”

