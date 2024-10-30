New Telegraph

October 30, 2024
Nigerian Men Are My Favourite – Rubi Rose

American rapper and model, Rubi Rose, has revealed what she loves most about Nigeria.

The model who is currently in Lagos, Nigeria on a visit, said Nigerian men are her “Favourite things” about the country.

She made this known during an interview with Almera Danjuma, noting that she loves Nigerian cuisine.

Almera asked, “What’s your favourite thing about Nigeria?”

Rose replied, “Nigerian boys are my favourite things about Nigeria (laughs). I also love the food.”

She revealed that her Nigerian name is Oluwa Ruby.

