Nigerian Medical Doctor Bags US Award

Share

Dr Olufunso Ojo, a United States-based Nigerian medical doctor, has been conferred with the honour of Outstanding Georgia Citizen for his exceptional contributions to medicine.

In a Certificate of Award signed by Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State of the State of Georgia, US, Ojo was honoured for his compassionate patient care and philanthropic leadership.

A copy of the certificate and a Proclamation by the Georgia State Senate was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thuday in Abuja.

In the Proclamation, the awardee was recognised as “a distinguished physician specialising in internal medicine, whose dedication to the health and well-being of his patients has earned him widespread recognition.”

He was also honoured with a 4.5-star rating for his compassionate care and exceptional contribution to medical profession. As contained in the Proclamation, the physician is said to have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of medicine.

He was honoured for providing exceptional medical care to countless individuals in the State of Georgia and beyond, and serving as a beacon of hope and healing for his patients.

The Proclamation said: “Dr OJo’s expertise in internal medicine, coupled with his empathetic approach to patient care, has set a standard of excellence in the medical community, inspiring both his colleagues and future generations of healthcare professionals.

“His contributions extend beyond the walls of his practice, as he actively engages in community outreach and health education, striving to improve the overall health and quality of life for all Georgians.”

Share