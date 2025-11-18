Nigerian Media Should Avoid Govt Funding, Aid

During the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), held at the Presidential Villa Abuja Banquet Hall recently, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, raised alarm that the present economic realities in the country has put the media in distress.

Consequently, Anaba, who is the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, asked the government to grant the media corporate tax relief for about 10 years, Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption, tax deductions, and access to affordable financing from the Bank of Industry, among other requests. President Bola Tinubu, the host of the editors, endorsed the plethora of requests made by the NGE in a bid to rescue the distressed media sector in the country.

The Keynote Speaker, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, told the editors that their pens will shape the 2027 election. Uzodimma spoke on the theme: ‘Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of the Editors and sub-editors’, and ‘Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians should expect in 2027’.

Before I express my opinion on what transpired at the editor’s conference, let me say that it is not in doubt that the economic realities in the country have thrown the media industry in Nigeria into distress. The economic reforms of the Tinubu government in particular, have been a bitter pill to swallow for the advertising industry, which is the mainstay of the revenue of the media industry.

Many of the media organisations in the country today are finding it very difficult to cope with the high cost of production, including exorbitant energy cost and payment of their workers. However, I will quickly point out that Nigeria is not the only country in the world where the media industry is in distress. Besides economic hardship, other factors such as digital disruption and government policies are stifling the media industry all over the world.

Secondly, the media industry is not the only industry in Nigeria, bearing the brunt of the economic downturn in the country, occasioned by the painful economic reforms, particularly the removal of petrol subsidy and floating of the naira. Other industries are affected. However, the other affected industries put their hope in the media as the social institution c o n s t i t u t i o n a l l y empowered to crusade for a better society.

It is this crusading role of the media that often causes the adversarial relationship between the government and the press worldwide. In Nigeria, Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowers the media with freedom to uphold the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy, as well as uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.

However, press freedom cannot be guaranteed when the media gets entangled with government funding and aid, especially with the growing speculations about “state capture” in the country

The fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy comprise economic, social, cultural, educational and environmental objectives, among others. Press freedom, just like the Freedom of Expression in Section 39 f the Constitution, is a fundamental requirement for social development.

If the media go cap in hand begging for assistance from the government to survive, can they be bold enough to look President Tinubu in the face and tell him the truth? Government funding or aid to the privately owned media will encourage censorship and control of the media.

This will not augur well for our evolving democracy. We have not gotten to the stage where even the government owned media can criticise the government, rather than solely engaging in public service broadcasting, only to provide the people with information, education and entertainment beneficial to the community.

In the UK, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) criticises the Prime Minister, regardless of the fact that it is funded with British taxpayers money. In Nigeria, government owned electronic media like the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) merely engage in public service broadcasting.

It is only the privately owned broadcasting outfits that criticise the government where and when necessary. They do so because they operate independent of the government. Same goes for the print media. Therefore, the media must not compromise this independence under the guise of seeking government support and aid.

The media must find ways of surviving like its counterparts in other parts of the world are battling for survival in this digital age when there is convergence of the technology and techniques of communication and even the audience. What our media needs to achieve this is a change of mindset. The time is rife for the media in Nigeria to realise that the government needs them even more than they need the government.

Former President of the United States of America, Thomas Jefferson underscored the importance of the media in society when he said: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate to prefer the latter.” Besides, the freedom of speech or of the press is protected by the First Amendment of the American Constitution. Nigeria operates a democratic system of government similar to that of the United States of America. The most acceptable definition of democracy is government of the people by the people and for the people.

Therefore, the media in Nigeria should never go into any relationship with the government, capable of hamstringing them from performing their constitutional responsibility as the ‘watchdog’. They should fight for their survival independent of the government. There are many ways the Nigerian media can survive and even become profitable in this digital age.