Nigerian Man Reveals How Mohbad Secretly Did Son’s DNA Test Before Death

A yet-to-be-identified man has alleged that the late Nigerian singer who died on September 12, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad secretly did his sin DNA test before his demise.

The Nigerian man who took to his social media pages to narrate the circumstances shared the result of the alleged DNA test Mohbad conducted.

Speaking in a video sighted by New Telegraph, the man claimed that Mohbad did a DNA test on his son, Liam which allegedly proved negative.

He also disclosed that the singer couldn’t say his findings to the public because he was going through trauma and didn’t want his situation to get worse.

In his words, “It is very glaring that Mohbad is not the biological father of that Liam. It will shock you when I tell you that Mohbad did a DNA test for Liam while he was alive and the result was negative.

“Negative in the sense that Mohbad is not the biological father but due to what Mohbad was going through, he couldn’t say it out. Due to the trauma, he couldn’t say it out.” Watch the video below: