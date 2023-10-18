Nigerian Man Questions Mohbad’s Wife Over Singer’s Demise

An unidentified Nigerian man has taken to his social media handle to accuse the late singer, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, of being responsible for the singer’s sudden demise.

It would be recalled that popular Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, died at age 27, under controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

It would be recalled that following the singer’s sudden demise, a series of allegations have been laid on his former record label boss, Naira Marley, and Sam Larry for maltreating, physically assaulting, and attacking the singer while he was alive on different occasions, which led many to ascertain that they must have had a hand in the singer’s sudden demise.

Mohbad’s childhood friend, Primeboy was also accused of fighting the late singer at a show in Ikorodu on Sunday, September 10, and the nurse who administered treatment to him before his tragic demise.

As the Nigerian Police commenced its investigation, five suspects were apprehended, for the death of Mohbad, including, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Mohbad’s childhood friend known as Primeboy, Spending, and lastly the Auxiliary Nurse, Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who was tagged as the Prime suspect in Mohbad’s case by the police.

Following the nurse’s arrest, the mother of the nurse, Mrs Ogendegbe stepped forward to vouch for her eldest daughter’s innocence and to dispel the notion that she is an unqualified nurse.

READ ALSO:

According to the nurse’s mother, her daughter is a bona fide nursing professional who received her education in nursing at a private hospital in Ogun State and completed a one-year apprenticeship under her employer, emphasizing that her daughter has never committed any professional wrongdoing or posed a life-threatening risk in her career.

She also disclosed that it was Mohbad’s associate, known as “Spending,” who got in touch with her daughter all the way from Cotonou on that fateful day to treat Mohbad’s hand injury and that Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi’s younger brother, personal assistant, and friend “Spending” were all present to supervise the injection administered to the late musician.

Prior to Mrs Ogendegbe’s revelation, an unidentified Nigerian man took to social media to call out on the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi, to tell Nigerians why she had to wait for a nurse all the way from Cotonou to treat her husband, and not taking him to a nearby hospital in Lagos.

He also accused the wife of fighting with her husband, Mohbad at home which led to his injury.

The Nigerian man said, “We now know who killed Mohbad. We are just shouting Naira Marley and Sam Larry. The poor boy left the show and went home with his wife. They fought at home.

He had a wound and started bleeding. Nobody took him to the hospital, they let him bleed throughout the day. He was not given any first aid.

“They had to wait for a nurse who was far away in Cotonou to come to Nigeria and treat him. Who were the heartless people with him at that time?

The nurse came on the second day and injected him. Immediately after he got the injection, he started throwing up then they thought of taking him to the hospital.

Why didn’t they take him to the hospital initially? He d!ed in the car and they started shouting”

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melodyinter (@melodyinter.com2)