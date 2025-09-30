Nigerian Man Arrested In India For Scamming Over 100 Women

A 29-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly scamming more than 100 women across India by posing as a UK-based Korean businessman on a language exchange application.

According to Hindustan Times, the suspect, identified as Stephane but operating online under the aliases “Dominic” and “Duck Young,” was apprehended yesterday, at a rented apartment in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. Many women, believing they were helping a friend—or even a future partner—transferred large sums digitally. The scam blew open after a woman named Anjali reported losing Rs 48,500.

She said “Duck Young” told her he was detained at Mumbai airport, and she soon got calls from supposed immigration officers asking her to pay more. When she refused to send an additional Rs 2 lakh, he vanished.

Police traced him through call records, bank accounts, and social media, eventually recovering a mobile phone loaded with fake profiles and chats involving over 100 women.

During interrogation, he confessed he had entered India in 2019 on a six-month tourist visa using an Ivorien passport to bypass restrictions Nigerians faced at the time.