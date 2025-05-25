Nigerian Listed Firms Declared N1.1tn Dividends In 2024

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has disclosed that companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange declared a cumulative N1.1 trillion in dividends to shareholders in 2024, underscoring renewed investor confidence and robust corporate performance.

Director-General of the Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made the announcement during the first-quarter Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting held recently in Lagos.

He noted that out of the total dividends declared, N1.0 trillion has already been paid to shareholders, reflecting both improved earnings and increasing trust in the domestic capital market.

Dr. Agama also revealed that the capital market witnessed strong activity in the primary segment, with the Commission approving new issuances totaling N3.68 trillion between January and December 2024.

This included N59.82 billion raised through fixed income instruments and N3.62 trillion from equities, signaling sustained investor appetite and issuer confidence.

In the first four months of 2025, new issuances worth N446.38 billion have already secured regulatory approval—comprising N265.90 billion in debt instruments and N180.48 billion in equity offerings.

“This trajectory demonstrates a healthy market in which companies are able to mobilize capital efficiently to fund strategic initiatives and expansion,” Agama said.

The SEC chief also noted vibrant merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2024, with 11 major deals worth N320.36 billion receiving regulatory clearance. Notable among them was N Seven Nigeria Ltd.’s acquisition of a 58.02 percent stake in Guinness Nigeria Plc for over N103.7 billion.

Other significant corporate actions included Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc’s N105 billion scheme of arrangement and Transnational Corporation Plc’s N5.08 billion share capital consolidation through a one-for-four share structure.

So far in 2025, the SEC has approved three major transactions valued at N38.53 billion, including two takeovers and one corporate restructuring. Although no mergers have been finalized yet this year, Agama said strategic consolidations remain in focus across key sectors.

On the asset management front, collective investment schemes saw strong growth. By the fourth quarter of 2024, the net asset value of registered mutual funds had risen to N3.84 trillion across 184 funds, with over 800,000 unitholders. Privately managed portfolios and other investment products expanded to 444 vehicles, managing assets worth N4.69 trillion.

“In aggregate, 82 active asset management firms are now managing N8.53 trillion in investor assets,” Agama disclosed.

“This reflects a deepening market where professional fund management is increasingly central to capital formation and long-term wealth creation.”

Overall, the SEC’s update paints the picture of a capital market in resurgence, buoyed by strong fundamentals, strategic reforms, and heightened investor participation.

