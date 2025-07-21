Nigerian Legion Seeks Synergy With Military Pensions Board

In a renewed drive to advance the welfare of Nigerian veterans, the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Ms Grace Henry, has solicited for synergy with the Military Pensions Board (MPB).

Henry made the request during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of MPB, AVM Abubakar Adamu, at the Board’s headquarters in Abuja.

She said the visit formed part of her broader strategic mission to foster collaboration with institutions responsible for veterans’ welfare and pension administration in Nigeria.

Ms Henry emphasised the importance of strong institutional partnerships, noting that the Nigerian Legion, composed of veterans themselves, remained a vital stakeholder in the post-service wellbeing of ex-servicemen and women.

According to her, the time has come for the Nigerian Legion and the MPB to work more closely. “We owe it to our veterans to ensure their welfare is not merely a policy aspiration but a lived reality. I believe that collaboration is the key to achieving that goal,” she said.