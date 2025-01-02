Nigerian Leaders Need To Change Their Ways – Anglican Bishop

Share

The Archbishop of the Anglican Communion, Kaduna Province, Timothy Yahaya, has asked Nigerian leaders to change their ways, saying is the only way the country can make appreciable progress.

He said the people can no longer depend on the promises of the leaders as they had continually failed the people, saying it is only God that gives the people hope.

Fielding questions from journalists after the New Year’s Day service in Kaduna, Yahaya who urged Nigerians to be focused and united, pointed out that billions of naira were pumped into the agricultural sector by the federal government penultimate year, but did not show corresponding results, as hunger and starvation were still seen across the country.

He lamented the stampedes that claimed lives in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja, saying they were caused by hunger. The cleric asked the Senate to set up a forensic audit to probe the agricultural sector to uncover billions of naira invested in the sector.

He said: “I agree with President Bola Tinubu that there is hope for Nigeria because there is God, there is hope, not because there is government, there is hope.

“Why did I say what I said, last year government had over N28 trillion in budget, what did you see? hunger in the land, frustration in the land.

“We asked ourselves, where did this trillion naira go? The roads are still the same, the hospitals are still the same.

