Nigerian Leaders And The Ephemerality Of Power (1)

INTRODUCTION

Power is as old as the creation of the world. The first expression of power was by God – when he created the Heavens and the Earth. [Genesis Chapter 1 v. 1 – 2]. The Qur’an states that ‘Allah created the heavens and the earth, and all that is between them.’ [7:54]. God proceeded to create man in His own image and likeness when he said, ‘Let us create man in our image, to our likeness. Let them rule over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, over the cattle, over the wild animals, and over all creeping things that crawl along the ground.’ [Genesis 1 v. 27].

This means that man looks like God, and posses the attributes of God – with absolute dominion [power] over all things created by God. Psalm 82: puts it poignantly: “I said, you are “gods”; you are all sons of the MOST HIGH”. In the labyrinthine corridors of political power, a captivating dance of death unfolds- where the mighty ascend to the throne with grandeaur of illusion and grand promises, only to find themselves ensnared in the labyrinth of their own making.

Such is the mesmerizing tale of power and its ephemeral grip on those who wield it. In the Nigerian political landscape, this narrative has played out time and again, as public office holders have succumbed to the allure of authority, often leading to the abuse, misuse and disuse of power. The ephemeral nature of power, as high- lighted in religious texts such as the Holy Bible and the Holy Quran, emphasises the transient and fleeting nature of human existence and the potential pitfalls of wielding power arbitrarily and unconscionably, without humility, righteousness and due regard to those at the receiving end.

In James 4:14 of the Bible, it is expressed that humans do not have control over what will happen in the future. Life is compared to a vapor that appears for a short time and then vanishes away. This metaphor conveys the brevity and fragility of human life, suggesting that power, like life itself, is temporary and can dissipate rapidly. Similarly, the Quran, in verse 28:76, narrates the story of Qarun, a person of power during the time of Moses.

Qarun abused his authority and tyrannised his people. He was granted immense wealth and treasures, symbolised by the heavy. The supremacy of divine power surpasses the transience of mortal power. God stands as the ultimate force to be acknowledged, while humanity’s existence is temporary. As they say, “Soldier come, Soldier go, Bar- racks remain”. The legendary musical icon, Prince, once said passively that, “But life is just a party, and parties weren’t meant to last.”

The historical Chinese politician and poet, Li Shang-yin, also told us that, “And a moment that ought to have lasted forever has come and gone before I knew.” The much celebrated Indian author, Krishna Udayasankar, also echoed this, “No empire lasts forever, no dynasty continues unbroken. Someday, you and I will be mere legends. All that matters is whether we did what we could with the life that was given to us.”

I once a read mesmerizing poem that is engraved in my every thought of action, a peom by the highly celebrated English poet, Percy Shelly- “Ozymandias”. This was the first foremost metaphor for the ephemeral nature of power. It was written in a parlance – depicting a traveler telling the speaker a story about two vast legs of stone standing without a body, and near them – a massive – crumbling stonehead lies ‘half sunk’ in the sand.

The words on the statute read thus, “my name is Ozyman- dias, king of kings: Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair! But today, the statute is broken and even decayed, where is the self-acclaimed king?” With this observation, a compelling pattern emerges—a thought-provoking notion that everything, as if orchestrated by the hands of time, may eventually and inexorably reach its transient conclusion.

The terrific Nebuchadnezzer, King of Babylonian, reigned for so many years. After his great fall, and having come to true repentance, he acknowledged the unlimited and unending power and greatness of God, thus: ‘The matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the Most High ruleth in the Kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever HE will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.’

[Daniel 4 – 1]. What is power? An American writer – Robert Green, popular for writing inter-national books on human nature – power related, was asked the meaning of power, and this was his response: “Power is the measure of the degree of control you have over circumstances in your life and the actions of the people around you. It is a skill that is developed by a deep understanding of human nature, of what truly motivates people, and of the manipulations necessary for advancement and protection”.

Returning to the nucleus of our banter, let us embark on an expedition through the intriguing Nigerian terrain, shedding more light on the fleeting nature of dominion bestowed upon the fortunate wielders of power. Picture this: Nigeria, a land of vast potential and immense diversity, where power dynamics dance like fickle flames in the wind. It’s a place where politicians rise to prominence like shooting stars, captivating the nation with promises of change, progress, and prosperity.

But alas, as the old saying goes, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” In this case, it also evaporates like water in the Sahara. In 1655, King Loius XIV of France stood in front of Parliament and imperiously declared “L’etat C’est Moi” (meaning, I am the State”. This was to emphasise his complete hold on power to the exclusion of all other lesser mortals. Oh, how we have witnessed the Nigerian political stage transform into a theatre of comedy, tragedy and absurd, where the script is written by fate itself.

We have seen leaders sprinting towards power, fueled by sheer ambition and infatuation rhetoric, only to stumble and fall on banana peels of their own making. It is as if there is a cosmic prankster, delighting in the ironic twists and turns of political fortune. An era of authoritarian rule or dictatorship no longer guarantees a leader’s long-term hold on power. While it may prolong their reign, as seen in the cases of Marcos, Khaddafi, Saddam Hussein, or Haile Selassie, it is inevitably bound to reach its end, sometimes through violent means, as witnessed in the fate of certain long-standing Heads of state.

Furthermore, the limitations of human lifespan must be taken into account. An individual’s productive years typically fall within the 40 to 50-year range, following a normal distribution pattern known as the “Poisson” distribution. This implies that their most fruitful years span from ages 25 to 75, with the peak occur- ring between 35 and 65. Considering these factors, the window of power becomes remarkably narrow and encroaches upon the more enjoyable stages of life.

Observing some politicians’ maneuvers to cling onto power forever, one might wonder if they harbor the belief of immortality. Nothing lasts forever, even this life is vanity upon vanity. [Ecclesiastes 1:2 – 8 KJV]. William Shakespeare, in Macbeth from “The Tragedy of Macbeth” said: “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” (Act V, Scene V).

But let us not forget the seriousness of this topic. Beneath the surface of my foregoing satire lies a profound examination of the fleeting nature of power. In a country brimming with potentials, how do we navigate the tumultuous waters of leadership? How do we separate the genuine statesmen from the temporary showmen? And what does it mean for a nation when power slips through the hands of those entrusted with its stewardship?

However, the intoxicating potion of power can be a double-edged sword, corrupting even the noblest of intentions. The abuse of power becomes an inevitable consequence when public office holders who succumb to their baser instincts, using their positions for personal gain, and turning a blind eye to the needs and aspirations of the people they are meant to serve. But in all of this, what is easily forgotten is the ‘EMPHEMERALITY OF POWER’ and position that they hold.

With everything in life, nothing is permanent except for the word of God almighty himself. What we ask again, and again is, leaders, what do you want to be remembered for when you leave power? For certainly you must leave someday, if not today, tomorrow. Power to these sit-tight leaders is like opium; it intoxicates; it is aphrodisiac, it gives delusional ‘Dutch courage’. It can either make or mar the holder. It is not certain – but – evanescent, fleeting, transitory, volatile and short-lived.

(See https://tell. ng/magu-the-ephemerality-of-power- mike-ozekhome-san/). President Buhari: From yesterday’s strongman to today’s vanishing act! In the realm of politics, power is as transient as a fleeting breeze. It is capable of elevating one individual to the highest echelons of authority, only to swiftly deposit them back into the dustbin of history. As Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to bid farewell to his tenure, the ephemeral nature of power becomes a glaring reality.

Ephemerality stares him in the face. In a race against time, the president now finds himself compelled to attempt making amends so as to leave a lasting impression in the dwindling moments of his authority. As the sun sets on Buhari’s presidency, the weight of unfinished matters, agenda and unfulfilled promises looms large. He is worried stiff. He says he will run and join his kiths and kins in Niger Republic as a safe haven if he is disturbed in Daura. He means it.

He has done so much for the poverty-stricken country using Nigeria’s scarce resources to develop the country. The ever-watchful eyes of the public have always witnessed the rise and fall of leaders grappling with the complex web of power dynamics that define their poor tenures. Buhari, too, has experienced the fickleness of authority; He now understands that time waits for no leader.

Thought for the week

All things are subject to interpretation whichever interpretation prevails at a given time is a function of power and not truth. (Friedrich Nietzsche).

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D. Kindly, come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.