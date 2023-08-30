Nigerian Law School Class Of 89 Honours Plateau Gov, Mutfwang

The Nigerian Law School Class of ’89 has organised a dinner to celebrate the victory of Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, in the 2023 general elections.

During the dinner Barr. Emeka, the National leader of the class, described Governor Mutfwang as an exceptional leader who has established a strong foundation for leadership in Plateau State.

He said Governor Mutfwang’s election has opened the doors for class members interested in pursuing political careers.

Barr. Albert emphasized that the event offered a valuable opportunity for class members to reflect on their journey and contribute to reshaping Nigeria and addressing its challenges collectively.

He urged class members to remain united and supportive of one another while appreciating their commitment to the association’s progress.

Governor Mutfwang expressed his gratitude to the class members for organizing the dinner in his honour, saying he deeply values the gesture.

He acknowledged that his entry into politics was a result of divine intervention, stating, “It wasn’t money, connections, or intellect that brought me here, but God’s plan to introduce new perspectives to Nigerian leadership.”

He stressed the need to envision a new Nigeria, calling for innovative leadership to redeem the nation from its history of missed opportunities.

Governor Mutfwang said that Africans are best suited to solve the continent’s problems, and Nigerians are uniquely positioned to tackle the challenges in their nation.

He prayed for emerging leaders to steer the country in a positive direction and urged collaboration in creating a sustainable future.

The Governor expressed appreciation for the support he received from class members during his election campaign and indicated his commitment to enhancing the justice system in Plateau State.

The Governor’s entourage included Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Simon Mwadkwon, representing Plateau North; Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East; Hon. Peter Gyendeng, representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom constituency; and Hon. Isaac Kwallu, representing Quan’apan/Shendam/Mikang Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Also present were Barr. Philimon Daffi, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Barr. Rauta Dakok, Head of Civil Service; Commissioners of Agriculture, Environment, Youth and Sports; and members of the Liaison Directorate Abuja, among others.