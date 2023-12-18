Nigerian Juju Artiste Abducted Along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway

A popular Nigerian Juju musician, known as Omoba De Jumbo Beats and his band members, have reportedly been abducted.

New Telegraph gathered that the Juju Artist alongside members of his band were abducted on the Abuja to Kogi route while going for a scheduled performance.

A fellow colleague, Adeyinka Adeboye, better known as Boyebest made the disclosure in a statement issued via his official Instagram page.

Adeboye shared the news on social media, expressing deep concern and soliciting prayers for the safe return of the kidnapped people.

READ ALSO:

Failed Abduction: File Contempt Proceedings Against EFCC, DSS –Reps C’Ttee Tells Emefiele’s Lawyers

DSS warns NASS members, high profile individuals of possible abduction, assassination

Security agents nab masterminds of UniAbuja abduction

Omoba De Jumbo Beats and his band were ambushed and taken while heading from Abuja to Kogi State for a performance on Sunday, December 17.

Boyebest disclosed that the kidnappers are demanding N10 million ransom each for the release of Omoba De Jumbo Beats and his band members.

Boyebest wrote, “May God in His Infinite mercy bring you guys back home in peace in Jesus Name. God pls bring these children back home. This is so scary. God have mercy.

“@omobadejumbobeats and his band men were kidnapped on their way to Kogi from Abuja for the performance yesterday, please we need help as the kidnappers are demanding N10m ransom on each person.”