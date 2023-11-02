Nigerian Judiciary ‘Has Become Something Else’

At certain crossroads, critical junctures and times of uncertain moral compass in Nigeria, men of good conscience have risen above the fray to speak out against the troubling situations and appeal for change. Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad’s valedictory denunciation of Nigerian Judiciary should be understood in this light. Many prophets have intervened to guide Nigeria but they have been ignored.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti deployed instrumentality of music to guide Nigeria out of its decayed society but he was harassed, jailed and humiliated. Chinua Achebe wrote ‘Things Fall Apart’ and ‘No Longer at Ease’ educating Nigerians that their culture and traditions are not inferior to European- colonizers’ who supplanted Nigerian autochthonous socio-legal order. Achebe, upon the indigenous rulers’ takeover of rulership, wrote ‘A Man of the People’ denouncing misgovernance and predicted tragic consequences.

Wole Soyinka wrote several plays directed at Nigeria’s poor socio-political condition and counselled change to avert socio-political catastrophe but Nigerian people and their ruler have not paid heed to him. Gani Fawehinmi expended his life trying to redeem Nigeria from its social stupor but the system dealt with him until he contracted a mysterious disease that killed him.

Nigeria’s conquest, subjugation and colonization was a tragedy but the greater tragedy was the perfidy committed by Britain in conceiving Nigeria as it is and went ahead to structure it and mine it with corruption and oppressive norms thereby entrenching them as the default cultural system. Barely two years from the date of Independence, Nigeria exploded in staccato of political crises that started in 1962 culminating in the military coup d’états and eventual civil war.

Since then, Nigeria has not breathed easy as it is labouring under the yoke of autocracy and neocolonialism foisted upon it by Britain as is now exposed by the declassified British imperial records released in 2000. The worst evil done to Nigeria is the culture of autocracy that even colonial Governor Hugh Clifford upon his appointment in 1919 found embarrassing and fought against it but was shouted down by British Colonial Office and eventually removed.

It is this culture of autocracy that is responsible for all the myriad of ills plaguing Nigeria since 1914 to date. Many Nigerians do not know that it is this autocratic legal order emanating from Lu- gard’s Letters Patent through the Clifford, Richard, Macpherson, Lyttleton and 1960/1963 Constitution that gave birth to the 1979/1999 Constitutions that are responsible for Nigeria’s distractions and diseased state and society. It is this autocratic legal order that several men of good- will have denounced and counselled change.

The latest of these good men is Hon. Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammad who retired from Nigerian Supreme Court Bench last week after a meritorious judicial service. Will the custodians of this oppressive system listen to this erudite jurist or will they consign his advice to the waste bin of history dismissing it as coming from disaffected judicial officer who instead of exploiting the system for his own good elected to ignore the opportunities while indulging in needless wailing as Buhari’s media chief, Femi Adesina would chose to call critics of Buhari government.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola described Hon. Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad as “quintessential judicial icon with dazzling qualities and alluring stature” adding that he could be “blunt, even to a fault, and is never known to be afraid to say things the way they are, and also never shies away from calling a spade by its name, irrespective of whose ox is gored.”

This jurist described by Chief Justice Ariwoola could be said to belong to the rare breed of Justices that presided over Nigeria Supreme Court (1983-1999) Oputa, Kayode Eso, Obaseki, Bello, Uwaifo, Karibi-Whyte, Aniagolu, Nnamani, Olatawura who weathered the stormy military autocracy of Buhari and Babangida thereby earning the respect of Nigerians and the international continuity.

This was the judicial tradition that Justice Dattijo Muhammad could be referring to when he ruefully be- moaned the present darkness enveloping Nigerian Judiciary leading to the arrest and detention of Supreme Court Justices and some Federal High Court Justices and the sacrilegious arrest and arraignment of Chief Justice Onnoghen at nondescript anti-corruption tribunal and was forced out of the judiciary on ‘arrangee’ retirement compromise.

Justice Muhammad also referred to the 2022 petition by all the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court against Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad who was forced to resign as a compromise to obviate full investigation of his alleged corrupt acts. Against the background of this litany of woes befalling Nigerian Judiciary, Justice Dattijo Muhammad could not bear bemoaning the terrible state of this third estate of the realm as he declared: “…it is obvious that the judiciary I am exiting from is far from the one I voluntarily joined and desired to serve and be identified with.

The institution has become something else.” This testament by Justice Dattijo Muhammad is similar to the valedictory statement made by General Salihu Mohammed who as retiring Chief of Army Staff denounced Nigerian armed forces as an “Army of anything goes” which is semantically not different from Justice Dattijo Muhammad’s description of Nigerian judiciary. The Nigerian Judiciary is the last frontier of the buccaneers’ destruction of Nigerian state and its institutions.

The hijack of Nigerian state started in January/July 1966, and by the logic of conquest flowing from British war of conquest and colonisation, which the defeat of Biafra signposted for the entire Nigerian State in 1970, these political buccaneers masquerading as military and civilian ‘patriots’ continued the transformation of Nigeria from an artificial nation-state to a privatized facility as ably portrayed by General Mohammed Chris Ali, the former Chief of Army Staff in his book.

‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria Army: The Siege of a Nation’. The destruction of Nigerian state started with the Independence Constitution which was copied and pasted by Britain to achieve its neocolonial agenda and by its diplomatic dispatches from 1950 to 1960, Britain knew Nigeria as conceived, structured and operated could not endure beyond two years. So, by 1962, NPC-Balewa government’s vicious politics plunged Nigeria into tailspin and by 1964 crises leading to sham elections, eventual military takeover of government and civil war.

The Judiciary was dragged along in the trial of Premier Akintola removal case which the Supreme Court in a divided vote awarded to the Federal Government but on appeal to Britain’s Privy Council, the judgment was upturned in favour of Awolowo faction’s Premier Adegboro. Reacting to this judicial loss, Balewa government hurriedly rushed a bill to the parliament to make Nigeria a republic thereby stultifying Premier Adegbeoro favourable judgment.