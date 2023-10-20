Nigerian Judiciary and the Parable of Putrid Water

My father was an African Traditional Religion faithful. As a child and scion of the family, my loving father often took me along to witness his interactions with the deities. My father’s prayers were usually wrapped up with affirmation of absolute faith in the deities in the following rhetorical question: “When a thing smells, we look for water to wash it clean, but when water smells, what shall we look for?” In all sane climes and proper democracies, the judiciary is the conscience of the society. This is why real and anticipated infractions by other arms of government are usually brought before the judiciary for adjudication.

The judiciary is expected to be so unbiased that it could determine matters involving her own members dispassionately. Hence, the judiciary is expected to inspire compelling confidence in the entire citizenry of any given society such that even the com- mon man who is down and out can approach it as a last resort. It is universally held that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man! Can the Nigerian judiciary be rightly said to be the last hope of the common man? What is the integrity profile of the present Nigerian judiciary?

In answering these questions, one needs to dispassionately collate the opinions of the friends of the judiciary and the common man which the maxim under discussion used as reference point for the virility test of the judiciary. In recent times, the integrity of the judiciary in the country has been on a free fall. The first major salvo against the judiciary was the accusation of Nigerian judges and justices of the Supreme Court of high level corruption by the Nigerian secret police (DSS) during the administration of past President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was followed by the frame up and forceful ejection from office of the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the same administration. That none of the phantom criminal allegations preferred on these judicial officers succeeded in the court is instructive; and brings to fore the vulnerability of judicial officers as targets of executive rascality. The judiciary has not worked out an internal mechanism to protect her own from the often marauding actions of the executive arm of the government.

It was after that baptism of fire on the Nigerian judiciary by the Buhari administration that unbridled descent of the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary began as the surviving judges seemed to have decided to succumb to the whims and caprices of the almighty executive arm of government in order to save their respective heads and careers. In the winding days of the Buhari administration, the judiciary had begun to smell such that the infamous Adamu Bulkachuwa confessions of bedroom interferences on the Court of Appeal verdicts were made on the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

This was followed by the “go to court” mantra of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. In these days of the Jagaban, the Nigerian judiciary is not just smelling, it has become so putrid that court verdicts and injunctions have become mere commercial items or services such that it seems that rather than look for legal or factual evidences to put before a Nigerian court to win a matter pending before it, a parties are better advised to look for money to put before the court.

Consequently, highly placed members of the Nigerian bar, the politician and the common man seem to have lost confidence in the judiciary. For instance, a former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has expressed his concerns about the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary. Agbakoba’s professional ordeal when his client seemed to be a victim of the Bulkachuwa bedroom interference with the judiciary was quite painful.

The “all eyes on the Nigerian judiciary” campaign of ordinary Nigerians and the uninspiring verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) speak volumes to the effect that the common man in Nigeria has lost confidence in the judiciary. The explanation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, during the inauguration of his son and others as Federal High Court judges to the effect that the law is different from public opinion falls flat in the face of the fact that the law being made for man finds validity in the opinion and general wellbeing of man.

CJN Ariwoola should be concerned by the landslide erosion of the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary he leads which resulted in the concentration of Election Petition appeals in the Abuja and Lagos divisions of the Appeal Court. It is hoped that the Nigerian judiciary will use the opportunity it has to revive its integrity.