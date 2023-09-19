Nigerian Journalists Arrive S’Africa On Study Trip

No fewer than 20 journalists from various media houses in Nigeria have arrived in South Africa on a study trip to the University of Johannesburg.

The journalists are the fellows of the second edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) at the School of Media and Communications of Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Nigeria.

The trip is part of the six-month certificate course at PAU sponsored by Nigeria’s telecommunication giant, MTN.

The MTN MIP is aimed at training and exposing journalists to innovative media business practices to help them transform the media industry.

Welcoming journalists on the trip, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, Professor Sarah Gravett noted that media practitioners in Africa require new and diverse skills to help them navigate through the myriad of changes in the media industry.

She added that, for media practitioners to avoid being left behind, “they must innovate with the African context in mind”.

In his remarks, the Director of Professional Education at PAU, Dr. Isaac-Ogugua Ezechukwu disclosed that the MTN MIP programme was aimed at empowering Nigerian media practitioners to adapt to the changing realities in the industry.

He pointed out that the media would bring about the needed change in society if adequately empowered and equipped with the needed skills.

“We believe that a strong media is considered as a panacea for a whole lot of things. The media helps to boost the economy, a strong media will reinvigorate democracy, a strong media will strengthen our culture and bring about robust transformation”, Ezechukwu said.

On his part, the Public Affairs Manager of MTN group, Dominic Khumalo emphasised the need for journalists to be continually trained to enable the discharge of their responsibilities.

Khumalo who was represented by the Senior Manager of External Relations, MTN Nigeria, Funso Aina said, “For us, we feel that for the media to continue to thrive and do its work very well, they need that capacity, they need to be developed and to expose them to all of these, we have decided to partner with the School of Media and Communication of PAU because we know that they have the capacity.

“Essentially, what this programme is all about is to build skills, both professional and entrepreneurial skills for the media practitioners because they need to know how they leverage technology to continue to do well and thrive”.