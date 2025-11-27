A prominent Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, has raised questions on whether Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi is truly qualified to lead the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).
New Telegraph had earlier reported that John Obi Mikel’s openness to taking a leadership role at the NFF has stirred intense debate across Nigerian football circles.
While many admire his passion and anti-corruption stance, Obayiuwana has warned that the former Chelsea midfielder may not yet be ready for the top job.
‘We Don’t Want Samuel Eto’o Situation’ — Obayiuwana Issues Strong Warning
Responding to reports that Mikel is eyeing the NFF presidency, Osasu Obayiuwana shared a frank assessment of Mikel on X.
He argued that “If John Obi Mikkel wants to be the NFF President, he should get a proper education like Vincent Kompany, Michael Emenalo and Seyi Olofinjana, and prepare for the role. We don’t want a Samuel Eto’o situation. The NFF is already bad enough.”
Obayiuwana pointed to the academic paths of other football figures who transitioned into executive leadership.
He noted that Kompany obtained an MBA from Manchester University while still at Manchester City; Emenalo earned a political science and international relations degree from Boston University; and Olofinjana completed a Master’s in Sport Directorship.
According to him, these are examples Mikel should study if he hopes to lead an already troubled federation.
Mikel Defends His Record, Readiness To Help Nigerian Football
At 38, Mikel has become one of the most vocal critics of the NFF after Nigeria’s disastrous 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, which was overshadowed by a players’ strike over unpaid bonuses and a crushing final defeat to DR Congo.
The former Super Eagles captain maintains that his criticism stems from loyalty, not personal ambition. Reflecting on his years of service, he said, “One thing I have always done since my early days is fight for the country… I have never once said no to my country.”
He expressed willingness to contribute if called upon, but stressed he would never associate himself with corruption.
Mikel believes Nigeria must “get the right people” and establish a proper structure that allows players to thrive. Although he did not state any immediate plans to enter football administration, he stressed that he would only consider taking on a leadership role if transparency and accountability were guaranteed.