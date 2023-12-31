Nigerian Jetties Receive N14bn LPG From 6 Vessels

As the Federal Government removes Valued Added Tax from gas import in order to reduce its price, four vessels have berthed at Lagos jetties with 39,500 tonnes (39.5 million kilogrammes) Liquified Petroleum Gas valued at $20.4 million (N15.4 billion).

Findings put export price from United States is $516 (N387,000 ) per metric tonne, however, price of a tonne at a depot in one of the Lagos jetties, Matrix, is N770,000 or N15.4 million per 20 tonnes as at December 28, 2023.

Shipping data from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) indicated that Alfred Temile had arrived New Oil Jetty (NOJ) with 8,000 tonnes; Verrazane, 11, 200 tonnes; Sapet Gas, 4,000 tonnes; Eco Artic, 6,000 tonnes; Balearic Gas , 7,000 tonnes and Verrazane, 3,300 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has given conditions for Liquified Natural Gas imports, saying that for marketers to enjoy the Presidential directive on zero import of LPG, the 100 percent tax waiver for LPG importation must be supported with an approval letter from the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy.

The development comes after the National President of the Nigeria Association of LPG Marketers, Oladapo Olatunbosun, lamented the non-implementation of the presidential directive on zero import duties on gas.

He said: “It is unfortunate that some people and agencies, particularly Nigeria Customs Service, have refused to implement the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on waiver of import duty on gas items as well as imported gas, among others.

However, the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada said that it was not a case of the agency refusing to carry out the President’s directive. Maiwada said: “The Customs got the letter on this directive from the Federal Minister of Finance on December 12, and by December 15, it had sent out circulars to the state command to get this directive implemented.

“However, it is not an open-ended thing; there is a caveat to the letter, which says that items to enjoy this waiver must be supported with an approval letter from the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy. Once this document is presented, the Customs will get the job done.”

In a letter dated November 28, 2023, from the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Government approved a 100 per cent tax waiver for LPG importation “amid the rising cost of the product in the domestic market.

“Accordingly, the importation of LPG utilising HS Codes 2711.12.00.00, 2711.13.00.00 and 2711.19.00.00 is exempt from Import Duty and Value-Added Tax.

Consequentially, the Importation of LPG shall incur a 0 per cent duty rate and 0 per cent VAT rate, effective immediately.”

Nigerians have continued to lament the soaring price of cooking gas as the product price has increased from N9,000 for 12kg to over N13,500 to 14,500, depending on the location in Nigeria.

However, despite the rise in local consumption, lack of enough facility at Lagos jetties and challenges of sourcing foreign exchange have hampered smooth importation of 660,000 tonnes of LPG needed into the country as there are only 12 LPG depots in Lagos with capacity to store 69, 968 tonnes (6.9 million litres) where the product is largely consumed.

Also, there is no enough LPG vessels to ferry the fuel from Europe as the country depends on the only one NLNG’s LPG vessel, while other carriers are foreign-owned ships. As at now, only NAVGAS and New Oil Jetty (NOJ) terminal in Lagos are the only jetties getting regular supply.

Finding also revealed that with a 15 per annual growth rate, Nigeria’s demand will surge from 1.1 million tonnes to 1.3 million tonnes by the end of 2023 and 1.5 million tonnes in by 2024.