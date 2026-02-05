Nigerian Jailed For Using Fake ID To Work In U.K Hospital

A UK-based Nigerian woman, Oluwabunmi Adeleiyi, has been convicted after working as a healthcare support worker in the National Health Service (NHS) facilities using false identification.

The 30-year-old woman, who lived in Cardiff on a student visa and worked at Neath Port Talbot Hospital and the Caswell Clinic in Bridgend, was convicted on Wednesday, February 4.

Delivering the judgment, the Cardiff Crown Court heard that she and two accomplices used shared fake IDs to fraudulently bill the NHS about £16,000 per month through employment agencies.

Adeleiyi pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation.

She was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service.

New Telegraph reports that the fraudulent scheme was uncovered when hospital staff noticed irregularities on her ID card at the end of a night shift.

Investigations found that Adeleiyi, who had no training in patient restraint, accessed confidential patient records and locked restricted wards, actions health officials said could have posed “catastrophic” risks.