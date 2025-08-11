Nigerian, Isabella Olatunji, Wins Mrs Canada Globe Competition

An advocate and community leader, Isabella Emike Olatunji, has made history by being crowned Mrs. Canada Globe 2025–2026. By this victory, she becomes amongst others: the first Nigerian woman to represent Manitoba as a delegate, the first to become a Mrs. Canada finalist, and now, the first to win the national title.

