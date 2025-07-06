Nigerian Investors Launch $5bn Cooperative Trust Fund For Msme

A group of investors have unveiled a Cooperative Trust Fund, worth $5 billion to build and strengthen Nigerians’ micro and small industries, for an explosive economic growth.

This new initiative launched in Abuja on Saturday and spearheaded by AssuredInvest Cooperative Trust Fund was said to be the multipurpose vehicle needed to grow micro and small enterprises in the country.

The lead promoter of this initiative, Benjamin Aduli, said that the Cooperative fund which has the backing of both the government and other relevant regulators has been tailored to help in developing the kind of economy that this present administration is championing.

Aduli noted that this Fund, “is backed by institutional capital governed by cooperative law, not securities law, driven by clear cooperative use-cases: food production, mechanization, housing, education, clean energy, and digital inclusion”.

He explained that notable organisations and government agencies are already collaborating to ensure that the Cooperative fund is not abused but maintained to fulfill its objectives.

Aduli also disclosed that the Cooperative was tailored to help entrepreneurs in different sectors of the economy to rise and contribute to the development of national gross domestic product (GDP).

He said, “ the Fund will be administered transparently with the oversight of trustee banks, insurance underwriters, and cooperative federations—including our partners from: Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN), National Agricultural Cooperative Organisation (NACO), Cooperative Housing Federation of Nigeria (COHFON), Akilaah National Cooperative Federation (Akilaah).

“What makes the AssuredInvest” Fund truly historic is its demand-driven nature. Unlike traditional financing models that are supply-driven—flooding the market with unsolicited capital—this fund responds only to verified cooperative demand. It is tailored to the real, structured needs of cooperative members—whether that’s a rice farmer in Lokoja, a housing cooperative in Enugu, an MSME cluster in Kaduna, or a youth cooperative in Abeokuta”.

Also speaking, Nathan Nwachukwu, the Chief Executive Officer, Terra Industries, said his organisation was partnering in the Cooperative fund, because it will provide drone services for the surveillance of farmers that will benefit from the fund.

He said, “In the first phase of deployment, we are rolling out surveillance coverage across 40,000 hectares in Kogi State, protecting over 20,000 rice farmers operating under the MAIS Cooperative network. These drones will deliver: 24/7 aerial surveillance, persistent situational awareness, real-time threat detection and alerts, data analytics to inform security decisions”.

In her contribution, Dr. Esther Audu, the Chairperson of Women in Agriculture, noted that, “the AssuredInvest Trust Fund is the first of its kind in Africa—a demand-driven fund, not a supply-driven one. It does not push capital into speculative programmes; rather, it responds to verified cooperative demand and needs—ensuring that every kobo mobilized directly impacts real people, real enterprises, and real communities.

“It is built on the principles of shared risk, shared return, and shared vision. This fund is not a public investment scheme—it is a cooperative financing model, rooted in the law, backed by trust, and driven by a mission to uplift”.

“Similarly, the launch of a drone-powered farmland surveillance system, starting with 20,000 rice farmers across Kogi State, brings real-time protection and digital intelligence to our food systems. This is the future of agricultural security—and Nigeria is taking the lead,” Audu affirmed.