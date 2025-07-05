Nigerian Investors Launch $5b Cooperative Trust Fund For MSMEs

A group of Nigerian investors has launched a $5 billion Cooperative Trust Fund aimed at building and strengthening micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) across the country, in a bid to spur rapid economic growth.

The initiative, unveiled in Abuja on Saturday, is spearheaded by the AssuredInvest™ Cooperative Trust Fund, a multipurpose financial vehicle tailored to support grassroots enterprises across various sectors of the economy.

Speaking at the launch, the lead promoter, Benjamin Aduli, stated that the Fund is backed by institutional capital and governed by cooperative law, not securities law. He emphasized that the Fund aligns with the economic development goals of the current administration.

“This Fund is driven by clear cooperative use-cases—food production, mechanization, housing, education, clean energy, and digital inclusion,” Aduli explained. “It is supported by both government and relevant regulators to ensure it delivers on its objectives.”

Aduli further revealed that the Fund is being administered with oversight from trustee banks, insurance underwriters, and cooperative federations. Among the key partners are the Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN), National Agricultural Cooperative Organisation (NACO), Cooperative Housing Federation of Nigeria (COHFON), and Akilaah National Cooperative Federation (Akilaah).

“What makes the AssuredInvest™ Fund historic is its demand-driven nature,” Aduli noted. “Unlike traditional financing models that flood the market with unsolicited capital, this Fund responds solely to verified cooperative demand. Whether it’s a rice farmer in Lokoja, a housing cooperative in Enugu, or an MSME cluster in Kaduna—this Fund addresses structured, real-world needs.”

Also speaking, Nathan Nwachukwu, CEO of Terra Industries, said his organization is partnering with the Fund to deploy drone services that will monitor agricultural activities.

“In the first phase, we are deploying surveillance across 40,000 hectares in Kogi State, protecting over 20,000 rice farmers operating under the MAIS Cooperative network,” he said. “Our drones will provide 24/7 aerial surveillance, real-time threat detection, data analytics, and situational awareness to bolster agricultural security.”

In her remarks, Dr. Esther Audu, Chairperson of Women in Agriculture, praised the initiative as a revolutionary step in cooperative financing across Africa.

“The AssuredInvest™ Trust Fund is Africa’s first demand-driven fund,” she said. “It doesn’t inject capital into speculative projects. Every kobo goes directly to real people, real businesses, and real communities. It is rooted in law, built on trust, and driven by a mission to uplift.”

She also lauded the use of drone-powered surveillance to secure farmlands, calling it “a bold leap forward for Nigeria’s agricultural future.”

“The launch of this surveillance system for 20,000 rice farmers in Kogi State is not just about protection—it’s about bringing digital intelligence into our food systems. This is the future, and Nigeria is leading the way,” she added.