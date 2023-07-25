Nigerian investors in dilemma over N234bn rice import trapped in India

Nigerian importers who placed order for about 625, 000 metric tonnes of transit rice valued at N234 billion ($312.5 million) are currently in dilemma as the consignments have remained trapped in In- dia. New Telegraph’s findings revealed that the cargo, ordered through Benin Republic by Nigerians, have been placed on force majeure following ban on non-basmati rice by India. had banned export of two million metric tonnes non- basmati white rice worth $1 billion to top buyers in Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast where the grain is smuggled into the Nigerian market. around 200,000 tonnes of rice were being loaded at various Indian ports, stressing that only the quantity would be allowed by government to move out. The Senior Vice President of Olam Agri India Limited, Nitin Gupta, who said that traders typically signed contracts in advance explained that the contracts signed for the next few months cannot be executed.

The country, which accounts for 40 per cent for world rice exports has also ordered a halt to its largest rice export category to calm domestic prices, which climbed to multi-year highs in recent weeks as erratic weather threatens production. Anticipating that the government would impose restrictions on rice exports, traders have obtained Letters of Credit (LCs), or payment guarantees over the past few days. Gupta said that before the export ban, India used to sell around 500,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice every month. Despite the 69.4 per cent drop in the grain imports, Nigeria needs N643 billion ($857.4millon) to meet local consumption of the grain. Findings revealed that most of the rice needed in the country to meet local consumption are smuggled from Benin and Togo, following the Federal Government embargo. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), the activities of smugglers had made the country lose $5 billion yearly.

In 2017, Benin Republic reduced its rice import duty from 35 per cent to seven per cent to attract Nigerian rice merchants to patronise Cotonou Port. The Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) complained that over one million metric tonnes were smuggled into Nigeria between January and March, 2019 alone. However, in June 2023, FMARD in Ibadan, distributed certified rice seeds to small holder farmers from Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, as well as Ondo and Oyo states.