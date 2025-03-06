Nigerian Investor Buys Panama Canal Ports For $23bn

Share

A Hong Kong-based conglomerate has agreed to sell its controlling stake in a subsidiary that operates ports near the Panama Canal to a consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners “a subsidiary” of BlackRock Inc., effectively putting the ports under American control after President Donald Trump alleged Chinese interference with the operations of the critical shipping lane.

Nigerian billionaire, Adebayo Ogunles’s company, Global Infrustructure Partners, will operate the deal through a partnership with TIL, according to apnews In a filing, CK Hutchison Holding said that it would sell all shares in Hutchison Port Holdings and in Hutchison Port Group Holdings to the consortium in a deal valued at nearly $23 billion, including $5 billion in debt.

The deal will give the BlackRock consortium control over 43 ports in 23 countries, including the ports of Balboa and Cristobal in Panama, as well as others in Mexico, the Netherlands, Egypt, Australia, Pakistan and elsewhere. Some 70 per cent of the sea traffic that crosses the Panama Canal leaves or goes to U.S. ports.

The United States built the canal in the early 1900s as it looked for ways to facilitate the transit of commercial and military vessels between its coasts.

Washington relinquished control of the waterway to Panama on December 31, 1999, under a treaty signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter. Trump has claimed that Carter “foolishly” gave the canal away

