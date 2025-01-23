Nigerian Indomitable Spirit Admired World Over – Remi Tinibu 

Share

…commissions NYSC Digital Museum, TV Studio

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has observed that the Nigerian youth’s indomitable spirit was being admired all over the world

According to a press release issued by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Tinubu said this on Thursday while commissioning the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Digital Museum of Dynamic History and Television studio at the Directorate’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The facilities, she said, were a visionary step towards preserving the extraordinary legacy of the NYSC Scheme in its over fifty (50) years of existence and the significant roles it has played in the history of the nation.

Speaking on the resilience of the nation’s youth population, Mrs Tinubu said “The Nigerian youth embody an indomitable spirit that the world admires; a spirit of resilience, innovation, and boundless energy.

“This selfless and enduring commitment to the nation is perfectly captured in the words of the NYSC Anthem: “Under the sun or in the rain, with dedication and selflessness.”

Whether facing challenges or opportunities, Nigerian youth rise with unshakable determination, proving that their strength lies in unity and the promise of a brighter tomorrow for our nation. I celebrate you all”.

She noted that the Digital Museum which showcased not only the innovations and creativity of the Nigerian youth but also the various historical landmarks of the scheme would serve as a tool for civic education and inculcation of national values.

“This digital museum represents the various interventions of NYSC members, who through their selfless service, have left indelible marks across diverse sectors; pioneering innovations in science and technology, advancing agricultural development, improving healthcare delivery, championing human rights, and community service.

By embracing technology in this initiative, the NYSC has aligned itself with global best practices, ensuring that the lessons and legacy of the scheme are accessible to all”.

She said it would also serve as a reminder of the immense potential and possibilities that lay within the Nigerian youth who were united in purpose and enriched by Nigeria’s diversity.

“This event highlights the significant contributions of the NYSC since its establishment in 1973, particularly its pivotal role in fostering patriotism, promoting National unity and service among Nigerian youth”.

“The NYSC Scheme, in its over 50 years of existence has played significant roles in the history of our beloved nation, serving as a platform for national development, integration and bridging gaps between youth potentials and community needs”.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande applauded the First Lady for her various contributions to youth development in the nation, especially through her Initiative, the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI.

He described the Nigerian youth as committed and hardworking adding that the youth should carry on the legacy of the NYSC and do research to further promote the facility and indeed national development.

The Minister explained that the facilities were built with the determination of the NYSC leadership adding that the edifice showcased that the scheme has moved forward, aligning with global trends.

“It is a total success, this facility will serve as a virtuous success for the history and story, innovation, and contribution of our youth over the years,” he said.

The Director General of the NYSC Brig. Gen Y.D. Ahmed said that the Museum and TV studio were not merely a repos

