Nigerian Idol S9: Omawunmi, Ric Hassani, 9ice Announced As New Judges

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the dates for the 9th season of Africa’s most prestigious music talent show, Nigerian Idol.

The brand has also proudly unveiled a new distinguished panel of judges for its highly anticipated Season 9.

Renowned for discovering exceptional musical talent Nigerian Idol is thrilled to welcome three luminaries from Nigeria’s music industry: the incomparable songstress Omawunmi, the soulful R&B crooner Ric Hassani, and the legendary lyricist 9ice.

Omawunmi, celebrated for her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the judging panel. Omawunmi, having been a guest judge on the Nigerian Idol panel in season 7 of the show, brings the value of her illustrious career; spanning over a decade to bear in navigating the complexities of the music industry with grace and excellence.

As a judge, Omawunmi aims to leverage her journey to inspire contestants, guiding them as they embark on their own paths to success, thus enabling their dreams to take flight.

Joining Omawunmi is Ric Hassani, whose velvety voice and heartfelt lyrics have garnered him widespread acclaim both locally and internationally. With his innate understanding of melody and emotion, Ric’s music resonates deeply with audiences, reflecting his commitment to authenticity and artistic integrity.

As he steps into the role of a Nigerian Idol judge for the first time, Rick intends to share his invaluable insights and experiences with contestants, empowering them to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Completing the esteemed trio is none other than 9ice, a trailblazing artist renowned for his masterful storytelling and timeless hits in the Yoruba language.

With a career spanning over two decades, 9ice has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most influential musicians, earning accolades for his innovation and creativity. As he takes on the role of a Nigerian Idol judge, 9ice brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective to the table, offering contestants a glimpse into the intricacies of the music industry.

Through his mentorship and guidance, 9ice endeavours to equip contestants with the tools they need to navigate the challenges ahead, empowering them to soar to new heights and realize their dreams in this ninth season of Nigerian Idol.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head Content and Channels: West Africa, MultiChoice, also shared her thoughts on the upcoming season: “Nigerian Idol has continuously set the standard for music talent shows in Africa, and Season 9 promises to be no exception.

“With Omawunmi, Ric Hassani, and 9ice on board, viewers can expect unparalleled talent, excitement, and entertainment. We are proud to showcase the immense musical prowess that Nigeria has to offer and look forward to another unforgettable season.”

Commenting on the exciting lineup, as a co-headline sponsor, Milen Oyinlola PR & Media manager of TECNO Mobile expressed her enthusiasm to work with the judges to help in making the dreams of talented Nigerians come to life: “TECNO envisions unlocking new possibilities for contestants and viewers alike.

Through this collaboration, TECNO aims to leverage its innovative products and digital platforms to enhance the overall experience for Nigerian Idol enthusiasts. From engaging digital campaigns to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, TECNO is set to weave a tapestry of excitement around the show, amplifying each participant’s journey.”

Nigerian Idol Season 9, with its theme “Let Your Dreams Take Flight”, is set to premiere on Sunday 21st April at 7 pm on all Africa Magic Channels – Showcase (DStv ch. 151, GOtv ch. 12), and Family (DStv ch. 154, GOtv ch. 7) and will undoubtedly captivate audiences with its electrifying live performances from Sunday 26th May 2024. Audiences should expect heartfelt moments, and the unparalleled expertise of its esteemed judging panel and the contestants who they have carefully chosen to entertain them.