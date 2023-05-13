Nigerian Idol S8 Makes History With 94 Golden Tickets

It was another exciting day at the Nigerian Idol auditions as day three brought more talented singers to the stage. In just 48 hours (shown on TV over two weeks), Nigerian Idol season 8 has already awarded an impressive 94 golden tickets, setting a new record for the highest number of tickets given in the history of the show.

With such a high number of talented contestants moving forward. It’s safe to say that this season’s competition will be fierce. The auditions started off with DG Tycoon, a student who loves fashion.

However, his singing performance did not impress the judges, especially Simi, who gave him a blunt No. While Reigneth wowed the judges with her rendition of Rise Up by Andra Day and received a resounding yes from all three judges.

Sapphire Whinnas also impressed the judges with his performance of Feeling Good by Michael Buble, earning him a golden ticket. However, not all contestants were as lucky, as a few received no due to their poor singing ability.

Theatre week proved to be even more challenging as the contestants were given 12 songs to choose from and had to quickly learn and perform in front of the judges.

The pressure was high, and many cracked under it, with only a few making it to the next round. Despite the challenges, the talent this season was undeniable, and celebrations were in order as some contestants made it through to the next round.

However, with so many headed home, the disappointments were hard to take. Viewers are in for a treat next week as the show introduces a new segment that promises to be exciting. The next episode will feature duets by the contestants, and viewers can expect to be entertained by the amazing collaborations.