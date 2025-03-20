Nigerian Idol S10: Iyanya Joins As New Judge

Share

Nigerian Idol, a popular music competition in Nigeria, has announced the addition of award-winning singer, Iyanya to its judging panel for season 10.

Iyanya, who rose to fame after winning a talent show, brings his unique experience and expertise to the table.

Iyanya will join returning judges Omawumi and Ric Hassani, forming a dynamic and well-rounded panel.

The trio will critique and guide contestants as they compete for the top prize.

As usual, the host of the music competition, IK Osakioduwa also returns to the show, bringing his signature charm and energy to the stage.

With the theme “Your Voice, Your Victory,” the upcoming season to premiere on April 20, promises a showcase of exceptional talent, compelling performances, and intense competition as contestants vie for the ultimate prize.

Since its revival in 2021, Nigerian Idol has grown into one of the country’s most anticipated music shows, helping young Nigerians chase their dreams.

