Nigerian Idol Live Show Begins Today

The crucial phase of Nigerian Idol season 8 will begin tonight with the top 10 contestants slugging it out on the live show for the star prize of N100m. After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, the 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi.

The top 10 contestants are; Savvy Henry; Constance; Goodness; Abraham; Quest; Precious Mac, Victory; Reigny; Ose Daniel, and Chisom. In addition to the remarkable performances and expert judging, Nigerian Idol promises premium entertainment that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Spectacular stage designs, dazzling light displays, and heart-stopping production values will elevate the live shows to an entirely new level of spectacle. Performances on the live show will be judged by the viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.