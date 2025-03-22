Nigerian Idol 10: New judges, fierce competition and a stage set for stars!

Share

Hit music talent show, Nigerian Idol is set to return for its 10th season, starting on April 20, 2025. With the theme “Your Voice, Your Victory,” the upcoming season promises a showcase of exceptional talent, compelling performances, and intense competition as contestants vie for the ultimate prize.

This season’s judging panel is a rich blend of experience and fresh insight. Returning to the panel are Omawumi, a powerhouse vocalist with a wealth of industry expertise, and Ric Hassani, known for his soulful sound and artistry. Joining them for the first time is award-winning singer Iyanya, whose journey from talent show contestant to music star adds perspective to the judging table.

Returning for the fifth time in a row as host is IK Osakioduwa who will guide us through the competition, bringing his signature charm and engaging presence to the stage.

Speaking on the significance of this milestone season, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, stated: “Nigerian Idol is more than just a competition; it is a platform that transforms lives. Over the years, we have seen aspiring artists step onto that stage and emerge as stars. With the line-up of judges this season, fans can expect passion, commitment, and insightful feedback that will enrich the overall experience of the show.”

Continuing its support for young talent, Bigi Drinks, remains the headline sponsor, joined by Nivea. Other sponsors include Camosunate, Arla Dano, and Daravit.

