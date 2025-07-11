Nigerian Idol 10 Finale: Who Wears The Crown As Winner Tomorrow?

After weeks of powerful performances, emotional moments, and unforgettable music, Nigerian Idol Season 10, proudly sponsored by Bigi, has reached its final and most exciting stage as a new winner will emerge tomorrow.

Following a bumper night full of passion and talent last weekend, Purp and Raymu emerged as the two finalists who will be battling for the ultimate grand prize of a recording deal, cash prize, a brand-new car, sponsors gifts among others tomorrow.

Last weekend began with the Judges’ Choice performances. Purp opened the floor with a stunning version of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All”, showing off her smooth vocals and stage presence. Lawrence followed with a heartfelt take on Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” while Raymu poured emotion into Alicia Keys’ “Fallin.” Mikki rounded off the round with an inspiring performance of Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up.”

After the first round, it was time to say goodbye to Mikki and Lawrence, who ended their Idol journey with grace and strength. Their exit reminded everyone of how much talent this season has delivered.

In the Viewers’ Choice round, Raymu brought down fire with Usher’s “Burn,” while Purp delivered a raw and emotional performance of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”, each note filled with meaning.

For their final songs, both stars gave it their all. Purp sang Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” with style and control, while Raymu closed with Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” earning a standing ovation.