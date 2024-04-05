Nigerian Hypeman, Brian B Is Dead

Nigerian hypeman, Brian James, popularly known as Brian B, is dead.
The news of his tragic demise was made public by Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.
He wrote: “Goodbye Brian… we lost him. Live! Make an impact. He did in his career and the love he showed to us all…”
New Telegraph recalls that Brian B has been battling an undisclosed ailment for a long time and has solicited help from the public before his eventual death.