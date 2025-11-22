Nigerian Hotel And Catering Institute To Host Fellow, Corporate Members Dinner, Investiture November 29

Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) has announced the hosting of this year’s Fellow, Corporate members Dinner and Investiture. This is coming on the heels of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme held for its members recently in Lagos.

This was made known by the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, which is Nigeria’s foremost professional body for the hospitality industry, Victor Kayode. According him, the dinner and investiture event, which promises to be a colourful and celebratory one, is scheduled to hold on November 29, 2025, in Lagos.

It has as main theme; the dynamics of hospitality business in Nigeria while the sub-theme is; navigating the impact of the new tax laws on operations and persons.

Kayode noted that as a professional body committed to upholding standards, regulations and professionalism, the event is meant to further expose the members and fellows to operating trends in the industry.

He enjoined its members spread across Lagos and the country, to take advantage of the event, as it is designed among others as a networking and interactive platform for members to broaden their network and horizon. Kayode further disclosed that NHCI is dedicated to impacting the industry and its members positively.

To this end, he said the Institute will continue to stage its CPD programmes on a regular basis and engage with other stakeholders across board, especially the government, in improving the lot of its members and professional ethos, which he said are imperatives for the growth of the industry and prosperity of its members.