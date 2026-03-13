The Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) has announced Asaba, the capital of Delta State, as the host city for its 2026 Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This disclosure was made by its National President and Chairman of Council, Victor Kayode, while noting that preparations for the action-packed gathering has commenced. In a statement to its members and all relevant stakeholders and operators in the tourism and hospitality industry, Kayode beckoned on them to get ready for the Asaba conference.

‘‘Distinguished profes- sionals, as the time and year is rolling by, we bring to you the start-off of our Annual Conference and AGM for this year 2026,’’ he said. Adding; ‘‘This time, we are going to Asaba in Delta State where we shall be dealing with Building Resilience in Professionals and Practitioners: Looking at strategies for sustainable growth and excellence.’’ It is scheduled to hold between May 13 and 14, 2026, at Best Western Plus Elomaz Hotel, Asaba.

On the theme; Building Resilience In Tourism, Hospitality and Catering Practice: Strategies for Sustainable Growth and Excellence, he disclosed that as a professional body, the focus is on capacity development through enhancement of professionalism, which he stressed is most needed in the Nigerian market, so as to create standard and ensure a proper regulation of the industry

He also disclosed that the Conference and AGM will build on the successes of last year, as the Institute is committed not only to the growth and development of the industry but also of its members and practitioners by ensuring that it facilitates at all times the dissemination of information on current and emerging trends in the industry through regular trainings and workshops for its members and the industry in general.

The Conference he further noted would feature the induction of its new members and fellows. Ahead of the gathering also is the zonal elections that are billed to hold at the various zones of the Institute across the country