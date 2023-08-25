Nigerian Hospital Memo Reveals COVID-19 Returns Deadlier

Following the internal memo issued by the Head of Clinical Services, Dr Yakubu E. N. to the National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigerians and the hospital community have been warned to be more careful as COVID-19 is back and deadlier than its variant that hit the world in 2019.

In the memo dated August 22, 2023, Dr Yakubu discourages embracing and suggests donning double face masks instead.

According to Dr Yakubu, the new variant, known as “BA.4 and BA.5 COVID delta,” presents with different symptoms like “a lot of joint pain, headache, neck and upper back pain, general weakness, loss of appetite, and pneumonia.”

He adds that this variant is “more virulent and with a higher mortality rate,” cautioning that it “takes less time to go to extremes. Sometimes without symptoms.”

The document also cautions that nasal swab tests for the new strain sometimes provide false negative results, making diagnosis more difficult.

The memo reads, “This strain does not live in the nasopharyngeal region. Now it directly affects the lungs, which means that the “windows” periods are shorter.

“There have been several patients without fever, without pain, but who report mild chest pneumonia on their X-rays. Nasal swab tests are very often negative for COVID-19, and there are more and more false negative results from nasopharyngeal tests.

This means that the virus spreads and spreads directly to the lungs, causing acute respiratory stress caused by viral pneumonia. This explains why it has become sharp, more virulent, and deadly. Please, be extremely careful.

“Avoid crowded places, keep 1.5 distance even in open places, double face masks, and wash your hands often (and when you cough or sneeze). Please no hugs, it is very dangerous at the moment, as almost everyone is asymptomatic.

“This “wave” is much more deadly than the first, so we have to be VERY careful and take every kind of precaution.

“Do not keep this information to yourself; share it as much as you can, especially with your friends.”