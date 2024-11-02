Nigerian Groups To Storm US With African Trade Initiative

Share

Groups of Nigerian Non-Profit Organizations said they have perfected plans to push for more recognition for African trade and investment markets in the faraway United States.

The group, Equitable Development Action (EDA) in partnership with Tibro Global Company want to use the occasion of the Pan Africa/USA Business Summit in Minnesota, to promote investment opportunities which abound in the African continent.

In a statement signed by Nnadi Udoka, EDA’s Country Representative in Nigeria and Oluwapemi Aderogba, Managing Director of Tibro Global, noted that their organizations intend to unveil the platforms that would help to harness African potential for Pan Atlantic Economic Transformation through Trade and Investment.

The groups also stated that during the gathering in the US both African and foreign participants would cross-fertilize investment ideas that would be of mutual benefit to both home and Diaspora trade promoters.

According to the statement, “The summit will discover an untapped market and investment opportunities in Africa and the US, positioning your business for expansion and success in new geographical regions.

“Explore the exhibition hall featuring innovative products, services and investment opportunities, showcasing the latest trends and development in the African and US markets” the statement read in part.

They further disclosed that there would be opportunities for discussions that would focus on Leveraging Clean Energy Technologies to Drive Economic Growth in Africa, the Role of AI and IoT in Energy Optimization, Smart Farming and Agritech Solutions, Mineral Exploration, Extraction and Processing.

Others include: “ Digital Transformation in the Creative Economy, The Rise of Africa’s Creative Tech Startups, How Technology is Influencing Industry in Africa, Public-Private Partnership – Working Together to Achieve Health for All, Enhancing Bilateral Trade and Investment Flows”.

