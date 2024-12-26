Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has categorically dismissed the allegations made by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the military leader of Niger Republic, accusing Nigeria of conspiring with France to destabilize his country.

Reacting to the allegations on Thursday, the Nigerian Government highlighted Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to peace and cooperation in the ECOWAS region under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership as ECOWAS Chairperson.

Nigeria emphasized its role in fostering regional stability, refuting any involvement in supporting terror groups or undermining Niger’s sovereignty.

Nigeria further pointed to collaborative infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway as evidence of its dedication to Niger’s economic development.

The government reaffirmed its sovereignty, dismissing claims of hosting foreign military bases or sponsoring subversive activities.

Operation Forest Sanity III, aimed at addressing terrorist threats in Sokoto State, underscores Nigeria’s active efforts against terrorism in the region.

The FG urged the public to disregard the unsubstantiated allegations, calling for credible evidence from Niger’s military leadership.

