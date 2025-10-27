The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to introduce stricter regulations on popular short-video platforms, TikTok, emphasising the need to redirect user content toward educational, skill-based, and productive digital engagement.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Monday by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah, Director-General of the Nigerian Technology Regulator of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

According to him, TikTok will be regulated because it should not be purely for entertainment purposes, adding that the aim is to redirect youth creativity towards productive digital engagement, rather than the “purely entertainment-driven content” currently dominating the platform.

He added that the proposed policy aims to discourage the spread of “purely entertainment-driven” content that has dominated the app in recent years, pushing instead for a system that promotes learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship among Nigerian youth.

Government representatives stated that the decision was influenced by the growing concern that many young Nigerians are spending excessive time creating and consuming frivolous entertainment content rather than leveraging social media as a tool for personal and professional growth.

One user wrote, “Here we go again. Instead of fixing unemployment or the economy, they want to regulate TikTok.” Another added, “How about focusing on skill empowerment offline first before policing vibes online?” Others expressed concern that creators might be forced to change their content style just to remain compliant. “Next thing you’ll see comedians teaching carpentry tutorials just to stay online,” one comment read, drawing laughter and sarcasm from users. While some citizens saw the regulation as unnecessary interference, a few welcomed the move. One commenter noted, “That’s a good one… TikTok is now a begging app. You can’t even meet decent people there anymore.” Others pointed out that creators make a living from entertaining content, not necessarily educational ones. “Experience has shown that educative content doesn’t go viral,” a user wrote. Despite the mixed reactions, many agreed that TikTok remains a major source of income and expression for Nigeria’s young population.