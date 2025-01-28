Nigerian Govt Makes N2.4bn In Marriage Contract – Tunji-Ojo

Share

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Tuesday, said the Nigerian Government made approximately N2.4 billion from marriage contracts via its marriage registry in 2024.

Tunji-Ojo who spoke in Abuja at a media parley with heads of agencies under the Ministry also said the Federal Government planned to further strengthen the security around the nation’s borders to curtail the influx of irregular migrants.

According to the minister, the marriage registry has become a substantial source of income as the ministry in 2023 surpassed its projected revenue from marriage contracts, collecting over N892 million as of October 31, 2023.

He added that over 3.2 Billion was generated from expatriate quota applications, marking a one hundred and fifty percent increase in overall revenue.

Tunji-Ojo also disclosed that the issuance of expatriate quotas contributed significantly to the Ministry’s revenue.

He added that in 2023, the Ministry generated over One billion from expatriate quota permits, surpassing the N600m target by over N600m.

