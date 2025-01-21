Nigerian Govt Congratulates Trump On Inauguration As 47th US President

Share

The Nigerian Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

This is contained in a press statement issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

According to the statement, the Federal Government stressed the need for strong and historic ties between the two nations, highlighting their shared cooperation in areas such as good governance, sustainable development, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

FG expressed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the US under Trump’s leadership, intending to advance the interests and well-being of both nations’ citizens.

The statement read, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria congratulates President Donald Trump following his successful inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

“Nigeria and the United States of America have enjoyed cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, especially in the promotion of good governance, sustainable development, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Nigeria therefore looks forward to further strengthening our historic, strong, and vibrant strategic partnership for the benefit of all our people.”

