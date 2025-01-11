Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended heartfelt congratulations to Joseph Aoun on his election as the President of Lebanon, ending a two-year leadership vacuum since October 2022.

Aoun, who secured 99 votes in Lebanon’s 128-seat parliament, was elected with support from key political factions and international powers, including the United States (US), France, and Saudi Arabia.

Saturday Telegraph reports that his rival, backed by Hezbollah, withdrew and endorsed him days before the election.

In a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria expressed its readiness to strengthen the historic and vibrant relationship between the two nations.

READ ALSO:

“Nigeria looks forward to further strengthening our historic, strong, and vibrant relationship for the benefit of all our people,” the statement read.

Joseph Aoun, Lebanon’s army chief since 2017, is set to take on significant responsibilities as president, including overseeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah by January 26, under the recently brokered ceasefire agreement.

In his inaugural speech, Aoun vowed to restore Lebanon’s stability, focusing on state control over weapons and the reconstruction of areas damaged during the recent conflict with Israel.

The World Bank estimates the reconstruction cost at $8.5 billion.

Aoun’s presidency marks a new chapter for Lebanon, with hopes for peace, recovery, and international collaboration to rebuild the war-torn nation.

Share

Please follow and like us: