Nigerian Govt Condemns Attacks On Journalists In Gaza

The Nigerian government has said the coordinated and sustained attack on journalists by the Israeli security forces in the ongoing conflict in Palestine is a flagrant violation of press freedom and human rights.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a speech delivered at the extraordinary session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday, noted that since the beginning of the conflict, journalists have been subjected to harassment, intimidation, violence, and even death simply for carrying out their duty

Alhaji Idris who was represented by the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey, Ambassador Zayyad Abdul-Salam, stated, “From the statistics provided by the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), about 88 journalists and media workers were killed since the war began on October 7, 2023.”

He called on member states of the Islamic Conference to condemn these atrocities and censorship against journalists performing their legitimate duties in Palestine.

“We must stand firm in solidarity with our colleagues in the media who risk their lives daily to report the humanitarian crisis in Palestine under occupation and to give voice to the voiceless,” he said.

Idris also denounced any attempt to distort the facts and whitewash the humanitarian situation in Palestine and advised the ministers to explore strategic communication, advocacy, and collaboration to amplify the voices of journalists who courageously document the human rights abuses and atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.

“At the heart of our response must be a commitment to upholding the principles of press freedom, freedom of expression, and the right to information.

“These fundamental human rights enshrined in international law constitute essential pillars of democracy and good governance.

“We cannot allow them to be trampled upon by those who seek to silence dissent and control the narrative,” he stated.

The Minister called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and emphasised Nigeria’s position on a two-state solution to address the crisis in Palestine and ensured that the rights and sovereignty of both Palestinian and Israeli peoples are respected and upheld.