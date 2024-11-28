Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum: Ebonyi Women Push For National Integration

Share

Women in Ebonyi State recently had occasion to celebrate and let their voices be heard as they shared the podium with Nigeria Governors Wives Forum in a colour- ful event held in Abakaliki, the capital city of the state.

It was the celebration of 2024 Women’s Day by the women, with a weeklong activities held to commemorate the occasion that has become a yearly gathering for the women of the state, women from across the 13 local government areas of the state, converging on the capital city to brainstorm on strategic issues affecting women, the family and the nation. The theme of the celebration, was; Uplifting Women with Sustainable Development.

The week- long celebration was heralded by an inter-denominational prayer session at the Women Development Centre, Abakaliki.

Other activities included the commissioning of the upgraded Chuba Okadigbo Airport runway by the First Lady, Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu; and re- treat for Nigeria Governor’s Wives Forum.

There was also a seminar held at the Re-Meritona Hotels in the capital city, on various topics, ranging from; Personal Hygiene as it concerns women and girls delivered by Professor Nkechi Echiegu; Women Entrepreneurs by Dr Franca Ogba; Deciphering Mental Health and Depression by Mrs Cha Cha Eke; to Corporate Etiquette and Manners, by Prof. Grace Umezurike.

It was a glorious and fascinating occasion for the women to have the honour of the First Ladies from the 36 states of the country, including Senator (Mrs) Tinubu, who were in the state for their annual retreat session, take in their activi- ties, adding glamour and panache to the occasion.

Celebration The grand finale of the 2024 Ebonyi Women’s Day assumed a higher dimension, with the First Lady of the country, Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu, leading wives of governors from 23 states of the country, to the occasion.

The event, which was held at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township in Abakaliki, attracted a lot of important personalities from both government and private circles.

This attracted a lot of people from the state to join the women of the state in the celebration that would be a reference point in years to come.

Addressing the women, Senator (Mrs) Tinubu expressed empathy with the women and all the people over the present state of affairs in the country due to the economic hardship even as she prevailed on the market women and other business operators to crash the prices of commodities.

According to her, “This will enable families to enjoy the festivities we are into, the Yuletide season is a period of sharing and caring for one another, and this will impact on many households facing difficulty and encourage the spirit of generosity.”

She extolled the leadership ingenuity of the state governor, Francis Nwifuru, describing it as an inspiration to the citizens.

“I commend Governor Francis Nwifuru for women’s inclusion in his administration, such gender equality will endear economic change, balanced and harmonious society,’’ she said.

Further, “Governor Nwifuru has exceeded the 35 percent affirmative action for women, I salute Ebonyi women, and the state is called The Salt of The Nation.

“I equally appreciate the wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, for her friendly and motherly disposition in uplifting women of the state, thereby strengthening the entire state.”

She donated N50 million, 20,000 wrappers in-addition to the N150 million earlier released by the state government towards the empowerment of business owners. Also, a dummy cheque of N1 million each were presented to 130 profiled Ebonyi women by the state government as part of its empowerment scheme.

Inauguration

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu among other engagements commissioned the upgraded and asphalted 3.1 km runway of the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport Onueke, a project executed by Governor Nwifuru, as part of the grand finale of Ebonyi Women’s Day Celebration.

The Nigerian Air Force plane marked 5N-FGV carrying the First Lady landed at about 3.18pm as she was received by the Nwifuru, the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shetima, and wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru alongside the 23 spouses of state governors led by Ambassador Professor (Mrs) Olufolake Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, who is the Chairperson of the Governors Wives Forum.

Anyim speaks

Also in attendance were the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Shetima, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, members of the National and State Assembly, members of Ebonyi State Executive Council. Other include heads of security agencies including the Police, Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration and Correctional Service.

The First Lady commended Nwifuru for the upgrading the magnificent airport, saying, “I think your testimonials have really gone ahead of you, and I am really glad to be in Ebonyi state.

‘‘I am really glad we came, I see how beautiful Nigeria is, what I saw today, I was even saying that we went to Burundi and I thought they did well, for a state in Nigeria, your runway was better than what I was even commending them for.

“So, we want to thank God for the good work you have been doing, it gladdens my heart when we see people that are young, that have their hands on their work and they are doing great jobs, they have to be commended.

Commendation

Nwifuru commended President Bola Tinubu, for the assistance he gave the state, which enabled the state to upgrade the airport runway.

He also expressed appreciation to the First Lady for finding time to celebrate with Ebonyi people, and for her welfare packages for Nigerian women.

“Your contribution to women as the wife of the President cannot be quantified, we are very grateful to you, we are grateful to other wives of governors present,” he said.

On the upgraded runway, Nwifuru, “We came in on 29th day of May, 2023, as of then we used concrete to build this runway, we didn’t know as a state that concrete is not accepted to be used to build runway.

“When we came in, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) closed the airport, that this place is not a place that planes can land, we decided to start rebuilding the runway.

“Based on the support and assistance of President Tinubu, we did the runway and completed it to be one of the best runways in this country.’’

Appreciation

The wife of Ebonyi State governor also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her visit to the state.

According to her, “We are here in our numbers to receive you, the state government has been supporting women of Ebonyi State by giving women so many positions in government.”

Mrs Nwifuru promised to sustain her pet project, named; Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO).

Communique

The Forum, which had 23 of the state governors’ wives in attendance, including the First Lady of the country, renewed their commitment to the unity, collaboration, progress and development of their various states and the nation as a whole.

This was contained in the communique that was read by the Forum’s Chairperson and wife of Kwara State Governor, Ambassador Mrs Abdulrasak.

The Forum affirms its unwavering resolve to keep up the fight against Sexual and Gender-based Violence (GBV) in their respective States.

According to her, “the First Ladies have collectively endorsed the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) Initiative. “We are committed to sustained advocacy for HPV vaccine uptake to protect our girls’ health.”

The Forum restated their next line of action to include sensitisation of wives of local government chairmen on HPV vaccine and cancer awareness.

The First Ladies pledged to vigorously advocate for adoption of six months of paid maternity leave, engaging governors and state legislators to promote this policy across all the states for improved maternity and child welfare.

Ebonyi Airport

Speaking on the airport, the State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Obichukwu, disclosed that the airport will commence commercial flight operations by December 2024. She noted that all the challenges that would have prevented the commercial flight take-off have been swiftly handled by the governor.

