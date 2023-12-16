Nigerian Governments Have No Respect for Human Rights, Says Loremikan

Every December 10 is regarded is World Human Rights Day and this is recognised by the United Nations. The theme for this year’s edition is; “Freedom, Equality And Justice.” In this interview he granted OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on the sideline of the event at the Rights House, Ikeja, Lagos, a top human rights activist and member of the Committee For The Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Comrade Sina Loremikan, spoke extensively on why he thinks Nigeria is yet to catch up with many other civilised countries of the world on human rights.

As a senior member of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), do you think we have cause to celebrate human rights in Nigeria?

First and foremost, a good yardstick to evaluate the position of human rights is the state of our prisons that we now call correctional centres. I don’t know any correctional centre in this country, as numerous as they are, that is not over populated with inmates. In these correctional centers, what are the state of the facilities there? Some of these things are catering, medical services, and many others. The condition there does not suggest any seriousness of the Nigerian government to uphold or promote the rights of the inmates.

If you make efforts to travel by road from Lagos to Benin, I can’t count the number of policemen and vigilante groups on the road claiming they are maintaining law and order. All they are doing is to extort motorists. If you leave the highway, if you go to the police stations, you also notice consistent and systematic abuse of the rights of suspects. When you are arrested for an offence, you are not permitted to inform your family members or your lawyer that you are in police custody. People still pay for sanitary use in the police stations. Even in some of these police stations, people still pay for water supply. In some police stations, they don’t have functional vehicles.

When there is cut in public power, the police stations do not have alternative power supply. It’s so painful and regrettable. Even when you now talk about journalists, police constantly harass, and intimidate them in the cause of doing their work. Things are so bad such that when you leave all those ones and you look at the children, more than 15 million children that ought to be in school are outside schools doing things not commensurate with their age. If you leave school and you go to the offices, you will see how workers’ rights are being abused, particularly in the banking sector.

How are they being abused?

Some of them work for many hours and they are not paid inconvenience allowances, they are consistently put under pressure. In the last two weeks, for every 10 ATM machines I visited, seven of them could not dispense cash. Are they not ridiculing the owners of the money, and are they not ridiculing bank workers? We’ve been struggling for minimum wage since only God knows when, this new regime is neither here nor there, nobody knows the minimum wage. But everybody knows that every member of the National Assembly goes home with a jeep of over N150 million.

The official vehicles of some governors worth more than N280 million, and they are bullet proof. For example, in Lagos State, the BRT busses hardly put on their air conditioner again. The fare is also arbitrary, whereas the governors are in their state-of-the-art vehicles, and they run generators in their offices. Freedom of movement is a challenge, the roads are bad, and infrastructures are non- existent. Go to the hospitals, you pay through your nose, people now opt for traditional medical practice, not by choice, but by necessity. Costs of drugs keep escalating, if you have typhoid to- day, N3,800 cannot treat it. Many of the hospitals don’t have drugs, they will tell you to go and buy them.

Is health not part of fundamental human rights? What of food? Everybody knows that the cost of food is so high. It is so bad that after over 80 people were killed in Kaduna State out of military’s wrong action, they never raised the Nigerian flag for a day. Is it just about compensation, I heard one of my colleagues saying they should give them compensation. Is it just about that, will my wife be happy if they kill me and they say they will compensate her. Those that died before them, what have they done for their families?

In all of these, what would you recommend for the different levels of government on human rights?

They know better than I do, they are hypocrites, there is no Governor that does not have an Attorney General in his cabinet. Nigeria is a member of the United Nations (UN). There is a UN Human Rights Commission, they have offices here, they have colleagues there, Nigeria has an Ambassador there. Nigeria is a member of African Union (AU). There is African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. So, they know better, they know the ABC if they want to do it. Nigeria is a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). ECOWAS Treaty on Human Rights is there. They know it, I shouldn’t be the one to tell them.

It’s like telling me I should know when to ask my children to go and sleep. When a child has not gone to bed at 11pm, there is problem or when a wife has not gone to bed at 2am, there is a problem. Are you asking me to tell them when to go to bed? A reason- able government should know what to do. If they don’t know, they should ask their contemporaries in other countries. Nigeria has diplomatic missions all over the world. They should go and learn human rights in Norway, Denmark, or how they do it in Brazil, I am not the one to tell them.

Taking about the police, I know that they have human rights section, I would like to know if some of the issues being raised about the police are discussed with this section by your group?

Out of necessity we go there to engage deaf ears. They have made up their minds on what to do. Even magistrates are denied access to police facilities, they even threaten that they would arrest some of them.