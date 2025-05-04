Nigerian government should focus on doing good– Bishop Umunna

Share

Bishop (Prof.) Leonard Umunna is the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Worldwide, and also a recipient of the Heart of Gold and the Global Leader Integrity Awards. He met with select Journalists at the church’s headquarters in Lagos recently, and spoke on the need for Nigerians to return to the path of truth and doing things right. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

Some people have resorted to seeking help from the church in order to survive hardship. How, in particular, is the Bible Life Church coping in meeting up with members’ welfare demands?



The situation is not only in the church it is everywhere. There is hardly any place you will go that you will not hear people talk about welfare packages. In the past, you would hardly hear that people go to steal in the church; what we used to hear was that people come to donate or give thanks for their ill-got wealth. These days, many are desperate to eat, to get jobs or meet up with daily responsibilities, and they feel that if they steal from the church, the church can be more lenient with them. To proffer solutions, you look at Acts 4, because the Apostles faced this kind of thing.

There is a need to show more care and help in any possible way for those inside and outside the church. This is to create balance to avoid complaints from both parties, as those outside may want to create a bad image of the church, saying the church only cares for its members. On the other hand, those within might say the church concentrates on those outside. So, with the right handling of welfare by the people in charge, the church is at peace with itself and its neighbours.

In the face of the economic crisis, with some churches, for instance, struggling to meet the cost of running their services/activities, etc, how is the church keeping up with operational costs?



I do not know how best to answer than to tell you practically what is happening here. Despite the provision for online services, people still attend physical services to the point where we have overflow. God’s work done God’s way will never lack God’s supply. These are the days of proper timing; the days of starting services in the morning and ending in the afternoon are gone. There is no room to prolong activities, the timekeepers are there to check the duration of each scheduled programme during a service. There is a need to manage time to save cost, as we also do things orderly to God’s glory.

This is another Workers’ Day celebration in the country, but looking at the plight of workers, and the plight of Nigerians, over non-economic realistic minimum wage, over taxation, high tariffs, etc, what do you think is the way forward?

Whenever you ask me this, my mind goes to those in power. Anything rises or falls, depending on the head. Whether you believe this saying or not, it does not make it a lie. It is here that technique is located. The mouth is close to the ears, you are breathing through your nose, you hear through your ears and the face is the beauty centre of the body. The main cause of our problems is the people who are placed in chief positions, because they are benefiting from the troubles. If we put people with integrity and are people-minded instead of those who go into power for self-aggrandisement, every aspect of Nigeria will benefit.

Insecurity is a major challenge in the country, and the government has been accused of dancing around it instead of being decisive, as there is a renewal of attacks in some areas. How do you see this challenge?



I keep talking about policies and the need to do the right thing. The sponsors of this issue appear to be the ones saying they have the issue under control. When the ones instigating and fuelling the issue are the ones benefiting from it, how then do you think the problem will end? I have long learnt this prayer that ‘God Almighty should put confusion among those causing confusion for Nigeria and among those who do not want to agree to the prosperity of Nigeria; let them destroy themselves’. If this prayer is answered, Nigeria will achieve the purpose for which God designed it. Nigeria’s problems are not too many, but the problem is those people behind the problems. Why would you be recycling criminals and criminology and expect us to have peace? This is a question for those in leadership to answer; it is not for everybody.

There are concern in some quarters that Nigeria seems to be heading towards a one-party system due to recent defections. What is your view on this?



Everybody knows what Nigeria is facing. You might have your ideas, but when you start to implement them, you will discover that your ideas cannot go far. This is because some will stop you right at your doorstep. Almost all the politicians in Nigeria have been bought over with the idea of a job, nothing more. If you have 10 buildings, the politician who wants to take over from you will want to build 20 buildings to beat your record. Almost all the politicians have gone back to lessons, not good lessons, but bad lessons of the past.

The use of religion to manipulate is becoming more common among some religious leaders, as more gullible followers are becoming victims. How do you see this trend?

Manipulation did not start today; otherwise, how would the serpent be able to convince Eve to eat the forbidden fruit, and how would Esau forfeit his birthright for food? However, all I can say is that there are churches and there are churches, that is to say, there are all sorts of churches. When you meet leaders who are called, ask their members about them. How will you know a person is bad and choose to follow such a person? Such people should not be covered; rather, they should continue to be exposed. Let us be guided because the Bible makes us understand that by their fruits we shall know them.

By May 29, 2024, the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will have spent two years in office. What do you think of the policies and interventions taken so far?

The interventions can be described as a drop of water amid an ocean. The people who are distributing and compared to the people who need the interventions are like a drop of water amid an ocean. The people of Nigeria should be able to have a solid solution given to their basic needs, whether accommodation, food, water, good roads, medical centres, etc. Look at Jakande, they still remember him till tomorrow, right? Please correct me. The leaders and their advisers know the right things to do; let them focus on the right things.

Bishop Hassan Kukah was vehement in his opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket but was recently appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna. What is your view on this, as it has attracted criticism?

When you are setting your arrow to shoot at the bird, the bird is also setting its wings to fly away. Find out what the interest of those talking is; is it to talk so that the government gives them jobs or something else? The government sometimes uses largesse or something else to shut their mouths. But when the government sees that the person is still talking after the largesse, then the person is brought in and given a position. But let us give him time to know whether he is a man of integrity or not.

What message do you have for the Nigerian people as they struggle to navigate the current economy and political events?

There is still hope for Nigeria. Every Nigerian should stick to this word. There is no need for someone to say I believe in God’s intervention, yet not do anything. God says it is not that my hands are short to reach you, but your sins have put me off from you. I cannot say I believe in God and live a careless life, but they do not go together. Godliness with contentment is of great gain.

Nigerians should know that God is holy and not demanding too much, but what is required to enjoy His presence. He told Moses to tell the Israelites that he is coming to visit them, so they should be clean. God did not ask them to go to Egypt to get new clothes to spread for Him, He only told them to wash their garments and make sure that their surroundings were clean.

Let us know that there is still hope for Nigeria, God has not given up on Nigeria. Let us do something to welcome His presence. As we look at the positive side, we will see that things are confirming God’s love for us. God is neither a respecter of persons nor of nations. I advise Nigerians to cherish godliness and contentment, as they also be change agents. I saved the nation billions of naira as a national supply staff. A whole shipload of stockfish was missing. I called on God, and He told me to go to Roro port, which led to finding the missing supply.

