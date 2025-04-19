Nigerian Gospel Singer, Big Bolaji Is Dead

Share

Nigerian gospel singer, Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the news of his demise was confirmed by his family in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement, Big Bolaji passed on following a brief illness.

The statement reads, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji Olarewaju, affectionately known as “Big B.”

“A cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church community, an ordained Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and a giant in the music industry and our community.

“Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, after a brief illness.”

The family added that details of his obsequies will be shared in due course.

Big Bolaji recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

Also a radio talk show host, he began his music ministry with the group J’apha.

